Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. Two Harbors Investment also posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.46 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

TWO has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

In other news, CFO Brad Farrell sold 29,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $421,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,459.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Roth sold 58,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $839,258.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,327. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWO opened at $13.95 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 95.43%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

