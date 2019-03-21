Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AxoGen, Inc (AXGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.20 Million

Analysts expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) to post $22.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.50 million and the lowest is $21.90 million. AxoGen reported sales of $17.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $114.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.90 million to $121.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $149.10 million, with estimates ranging from $147.30 million to $150.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AXGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

NASDAQ AXGN traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 666,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,931. AxoGen has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $798.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,358,000 after acquiring an additional 69,008 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AxoGen by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 46,497 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AxoGen by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,585,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,412,000 after purchasing an additional 74,226 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.