Zacks: Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) Given $102.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $102.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.81) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Barrett Business Services an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,187. The firm has a market cap of $574.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.88. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $98.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.64. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $70,592.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,889.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory R. Vaughn sold 7,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $621,845.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,953.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,530 shares of company stock worth $1,615,009. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 75,117 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 393.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,634,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.