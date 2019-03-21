Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Instructure Inc (INST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.24 Million

Brokerages predict that Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) will report sales of $57.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Instructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.50 million. Instructure reported sales of $47.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Instructure will report full year sales of $256.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $258.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $311.16 million, with estimates ranging from $301.26 million to $325.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Instructure.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.79 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Raymond James downgraded Instructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded Instructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

INST traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,585. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 0.57. Instructure has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INST. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Instructure in the third quarter valued at $41,945,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Instructure in the fourth quarter valued at $40,606,000. Tensile Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Instructure in the fourth quarter valued at $33,647,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Instructure by 670.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 531,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after purchasing an additional 462,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Instructure by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after acquiring an additional 343,103 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

