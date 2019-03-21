Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ArcBest Corp (ARCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) to post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. ArcBest reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $774.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCB. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of ArcBest in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Shares of ARCB opened at $31.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter worth about $20,910,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 107.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 134,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,142,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,583,000 after purchasing an additional 132,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,583,000 after purchasing an additional 132,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 145.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 119,864 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

