YEED Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00 (YEED)

YEED (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. YEED has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $181,855.00 worth of YEED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YEED has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One YEED token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00362857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025221 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.01642683 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00225588 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004841 BTC.

YEED Token Profile

YEED’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. YEED’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews . YEED’s official website is yggdrash.io

Buying and Selling YEED

YEED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

