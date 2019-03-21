Wynnstay Group (WYN) Trading Down 21.9%

Wynnstay Group plc (LON:WYN)’s share price dropped 21.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 318.55 ($4.16) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.31). Approximately 101,917 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 486% from the average daily volume of 17,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422.50 ($5.52).

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a GBX 8.95 ($0.12) dividend. This is an increase from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $4.41. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

In related news, insider James John McCarthy purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £19,787 ($25,855.22). Also, insider Gareth Davies purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £20,900 ($27,309.55).

About Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and cereal and herbage seeds, and fertilizers to arable and grassland farmers, as well as trades in grains.

