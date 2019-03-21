WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 670,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.14% of WSFS Financial worth $25,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,341,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,757,000 after buying an additional 191,758 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in WSFS Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,490,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,477,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in WSFS Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,600,000 after purchasing an additional 64,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $40.26 on Thursday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $102.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $51.00 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 14,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $645,361.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,329.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

