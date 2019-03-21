Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Lear Co. (LEA)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC grew its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lear worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

In other news, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 18,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $2,947,990.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,330.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.72. 12,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,628. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.45 and a 12-month high of $206.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 5.37%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

Lear declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

