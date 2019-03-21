Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Has $14.77 Million Stake in Carnival Corp (CCL)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC grew its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,398 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $14,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,838,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176,078 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 4,485.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,764,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573,046 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,295,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,245,000 after purchasing an additional 135,561 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,718,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,246,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,797,000 after purchasing an additional 292,550 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCL stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $56.81. 49,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,075. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 16.70%. Carnival’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Carnival from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Cleveland Research raised Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Wolfe Research set a $73.00 price target on Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.70.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald bought 21,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.43 per share, with a total value of $1,002,655.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 2,290 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $119,698.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,366. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

