Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Has $11.14 Million Holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,144 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,388 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,443,900 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,198,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,079,505 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $544,639,000 after purchasing an additional 138,019 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,099,667 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $267,410,000 after purchasing an additional 122,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,766 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $256,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,737,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,780 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.33. 50,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,053,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APC shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anadarko Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $66.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $69.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

