Winding Tree Price Tops $0.0863 (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for $0.0863 or 0.00002146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Winding Tree has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $1,385.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00369115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025129 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.01635306 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00226088 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree launched on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,357,927 tokens. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here . Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

