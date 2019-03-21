Williams-Sonoma (WSM) PT Lowered to $54.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
WSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Williams-Sonoma from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $51.01 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.67.
NYSE WSM opened at $56.85 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,802,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,083,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
