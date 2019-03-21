Williams-Sonoma (WSM) PT Lowered to $54.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Williams-Sonoma from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $51.01 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.67.

NYSE WSM opened at $56.85 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,802,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,083,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

