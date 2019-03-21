William E. Losch Sells 1,753 Shares of Okta Inc (OKTA) Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $141,870.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,892.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.47. 1,677,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 1.20. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $87.72.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.94 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.61.
About Okta
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.
