William E. Losch Sells 1,753 Shares of Okta Inc (OKTA) Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $141,870.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,892.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.47. 1,677,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 1.20. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $87.72.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.94 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Okta by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,265,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,143,000 after buying an additional 1,996,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,891,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,875,000 after buying an additional 120,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,891,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,875,000 after buying an additional 120,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,891,000 after buying an additional 618,835 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Okta by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,256,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,736,000 after buying an additional 744,738 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “William E. Losch Sells 1,753 Shares of Okta Inc (OKTA) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/william-e-losch-sells-1753-shares-of-okta-inc-okta-stock.html.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.