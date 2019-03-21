William Blair Weighs in on Diplomat Pharmacy Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (DPLO)

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. William Blair has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Diplomat Pharmacy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Diplomat Pharmacy had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Diplomat Pharmacy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPLO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diplomat Pharmacy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Shares of NYSE:DPLO opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Diplomat Pharmacy has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPLO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

