Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) by 209.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 152,507 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Wildhorse Resource Development worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 23.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after buying an additional 476,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 23.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,523,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after buying an additional 476,860 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 3.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,216,000 after buying an additional 91,162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,994,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after buying an additional 65,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 111.6% in the third quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,955,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,228,000 after buying an additional 1,031,282 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wildhorse Resource Development alerts:

WRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/wildhorse-resource-development-corp-wrd-shares-bought-by-barclays-plc.html.

Shares of WRD opened at $16.97 on Thursday. Wildhorse Resource Development Corp has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About Wildhorse Resource Development

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Wildhorse Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildhorse Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.