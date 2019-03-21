Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Bond Prices Rise 2.1% Insider Trade

An issue of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) bonds rose 2.1% against their face value during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.625% coupon and is set to mature on January 15, 2026. The debt is now trading at $99.80 and was trading at $95.25 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price. Specifically, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,157.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Hagist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $125,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Ifs Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.94.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.96 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,645,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $723,731,000 after acquiring an additional 441,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $501,865,000 after acquiring an additional 373,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,462,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $501,865,000 after acquiring an additional 373,404 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,473,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,143,000 after acquiring an additional 467,197 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,071,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,809,000 after acquiring an additional 159,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

