WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF) Receives $14.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WHF shares. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource America Inc. increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 301,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 109,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,494. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $292.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.67%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

