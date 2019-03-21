WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF) Receives $14.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WHF shares. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource America Inc. increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 301,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.67%.
About WhiteHorse Finance
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
