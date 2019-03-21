WEX (WEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

WEX (NYSE:WEX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. WEX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. WEX’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.26. 57,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. WEX has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $203.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.64.

In related news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 992 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total transaction of $182,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,624.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in WEX by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

