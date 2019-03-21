Westover Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $243,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,300,501.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.34. 476,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,497. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

