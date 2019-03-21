Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stephens set a $92.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.70.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Shares of WAB traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.70. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $115.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,166.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.