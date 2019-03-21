Western Digital (WDC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Western Digital is one of the largest HDD producers in the U.S. Strong demand for hard drive and NAND-based products across all categories of customers, is a key catalysts.Further, robust adoption of NVMe client SSDs, iNAND solutions and new design wins remain other positives. Western Digital is also significantly benefiting from synergies related to SanDisk and HGST acquisitions. The company’s strength in BiCS3 and BiCS4 offerings deserve a special mention. We believe that new enhancements to its data center storage portfolio and other product rollouts add to the positives. However, the company intends to temporarily reduce flash output. Further, sluggishness in client compute hard drives demand and weakness flash storage market remains a headwind. Moreover, stiff competition from peers with pricing pressure adds to woes. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the past one year.”

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WDC. UBS Group lowered shares of Western Digital from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.79.

Shares of WDC opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $104.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

In other Western Digital news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.