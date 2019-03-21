WesBanco Inc (WSBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. WesBanco posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.42 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 27.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WSBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 141,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,778. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

In other news, Director Denise H. Knouse-Snyder purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,593.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,101,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

