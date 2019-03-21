Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holdings Reduced by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 90,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 308,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,386 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 274,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $49.63. 301,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,421,354. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $245.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/wells-fargo-co-wfc-holdings-reduced-by-stratos-wealth-partners-ltd.html.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.