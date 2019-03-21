Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holdings Reduced by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 90,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 308,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,386 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 274,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $49.63. 301,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,421,354. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $245.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.
Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.
Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.
