Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Hasbro (HAS)

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $82.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hasbro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $85.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.42. Hasbro has a one year low of $76.84 and a one year high of $109.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 28.01%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 31.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,966,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Hasbro by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,173,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,826,000 after buying an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,343,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,935,000 after buying an additional 356,569 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,570,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,117,000 after buying an additional 213,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,331,000 after buying an additional 597,909 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

