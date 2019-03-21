Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Agree Realty (ADC) Price Target to $75.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Agree Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.33.

NYSE ADC opened at $66.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.18. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.47 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 39.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,510,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 451.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 645 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.2 million square feet of gross leasable space.

