Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes Position in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.02 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Anthem from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $344.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.07.

NYSE ANTM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $302.41. 4,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,759. The firm has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $215.52 and a one year high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.27 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.07%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.73, for a total value of $2,339,024.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $768,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at $10,817,819.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,601 shares of company stock worth $7,631,276. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/weiss-multi-strategy-advisers-llc-takes-position-in-anthem-inc-antm.html.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.