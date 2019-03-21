Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 73,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Air Transport Services Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,392,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after buying an additional 17,960 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 275,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 163,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ATSG traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.26. 3,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,867. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $280.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

In other news, Director Robert K. Coretz bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $501,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph C. Hete bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,195 shares in the company, valued at $13,430,707.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

