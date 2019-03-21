Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: MITO):

3/12/2019 – Stealth BioTherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2019 – Stealth BioTherapeutics is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2019 – Stealth BioTherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2019 – Stealth BioTherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MITO stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $20.99.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

