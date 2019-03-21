Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) recently:

3/19/2019 – TherapeuticsMD was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2019 – TherapeuticsMD had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

3/6/2019 – TherapeuticsMD was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2019 – TherapeuticsMD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

2/28/2019 – TherapeuticsMD was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/20/2019 – TherapeuticsMD was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/12/2019 – TherapeuticsMD had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at . They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “TXMD provided an update on the Imvexxy launch and a competitor reported 4Q18 results yielding insights into VVA market dynamics and reimbursement. TXMD’s periodic Imvexxy launch updates provide valuable information in the absence of meaningful audited script data. We’re encouraged by several important metrics, including: 1) Imvexxy scripts grew 19% (month/month) in Jan to continue on a best-in-class trajectory, 2) based on Jan alone, Imvexxy still outpaces the most recent competitive launch from a quarterly perspective, 3) read-across from a recent competitive launch points to 60% achievability for net pricing, and 4) United Health is added to growing list of Imvexxy coverage. We remain optimistic about TXMD shares with 3 launches in 2019 described in our recent report. Maintain Outperform with details inside.””

2/11/2019 – TherapeuticsMD was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2019 – TherapeuticsMD was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2019 – TherapeuticsMD was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2019 – TherapeuticsMD was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/21/2019 – TherapeuticsMD had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We reiterate our OW rating. The execution behind the launches of Annovera is underappreciated, in our view, and we think peak sales could exceed modest expectations for three drugs that target large unmet needs. Valuation Summary We use a blend of EV/EBITDA and DCF analysis to arrive at our 12-month PT of $27. The Disclosure Section may be found on pages 3 – 4.Valuation We use a blend of EV/EBITDA and DCF analysis to arrive at our 12-month PT of $27.””

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.44. 94,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,589. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 127.34% and a negative net margin of 823.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jules A. Musing sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

