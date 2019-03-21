Weatherford International plc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (WFT)

Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) – Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weatherford International in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weatherford International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Weatherford International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weatherford International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.07.

Weatherford International stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $804.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.20. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFT. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 85,521,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,762,000 after buying an additional 947,228 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 13,676,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 3,942,194 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 504.5% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,243,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 9,383,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,521,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,762,000 after buying an additional 947,228 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the third quarter worth $8,993,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

