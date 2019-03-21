Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $37,000 Position in British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded British American Tobacco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.6745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 68.21%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

