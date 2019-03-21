Warburg Research Analysts Give Rheinmetall (RHM) a €112.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RHM. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BNP Paribas set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €107.86 ($125.42).

RHM stock opened at €99.16 ($115.30) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 13.96. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €68.94 ($80.16) and a twelve month high of €119.35 ($138.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

