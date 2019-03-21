Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutz (DEZ) a €9.10 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €9.10 ($10.58) price target on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Baader Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €8.70 ($10.12).

Shares of ETR:DEZ opened at €7.24 ($8.42) on Monday. Deutz has a 52 week low of €5.00 ($5.81) and a 52 week high of €8.76 ($10.19). The company has a market capitalization of $932.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the design, development, production, and sale of compact diesel engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of approximately 8 liters.

