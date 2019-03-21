Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Boosted by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.5% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 74,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $109.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $97.68 and a one year high of $120.20. The firm has a market cap of $163.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $225,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,840.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $124,178.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,390 shares in the company, valued at $11,458,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,425 shares of company stock worth $1,257,102 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital raised Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.84.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

