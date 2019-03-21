W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.93

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.93 and last traded at $78.60, with a volume of 17201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRA shares. TheStreet upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Loop Capital set a $89.00 price objective on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 95.91% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. W. R. Grace & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In related news, major shareholder North Latitude Fund Lp 40 acquired 20,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,210,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder North Latitude Master Fund 40 acquired 233,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.70 per share, with a total value of $14,186,804.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,147,058 shares of company stock valued at $69,942,801 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,903,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,454,000 after acquiring an additional 262,599 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 7.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,189,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,033,000 after buying an additional 81,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,688,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,490,000 after buying an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after buying an additional 20,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

