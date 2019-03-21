Voxeljet (VJET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Voxeljet stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.29. Voxeljet has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Voxeljet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th.

Voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

