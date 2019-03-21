Vonovia (VNA) PT Set at €51.50 by Deutsche Bank

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €51.50 ($59.88) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VNA. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.10 ($59.42) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.65 ($57.73).

Get Vonovia alerts:

ETR VNA opened at €45.89 ($53.36) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24. Vonovia has a one year low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a one year high of €46.46 ($54.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.