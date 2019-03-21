Vonage (VG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Vonage is redefining communications by offering consumers and small businesses an affordable alternative to traditional telephone service. The fastest growing telephony company in North America, Vonage’s service area encompasses more than 2000 active rate centers in over 130 global markets. Vonage is sold directly through their website and retail partners such as SAM’s Club, Amazon.com, RadioShack, Best Buy, Circuit City, Staples, Fry’s Electronics and Office Depot. Wholesale partners such as EarthLink, ARMSTRONG(R), Advanced Cable Communications and the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities resell the Vonage broadband phone service under their own unique brands. With more than 300,000 lines in service, Vonage continues to add more than 30,000 lines per month to its network. Over 10 million calls per week are made using Vonage, the easy-to-use, feature-rich, flat rate phone service. “

Get Vonage alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VG. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Vonage in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Vonage from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vonage in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of VG stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Vonage has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Vonage had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $767,487.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,558,801 shares in the company, valued at $78,826,557.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $29,501.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,993 shares in the company, valued at $967,187.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 802,867 shares of company stock worth $7,919,168 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,275,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,766,000 after purchasing an additional 756,455 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,753,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,956,000 after purchasing an additional 271,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,776,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,267 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 15.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,545,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,368,000 after purchasing an additional 595,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $31,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.