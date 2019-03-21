Volution Group (FAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a research report released on Monday morning. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 226 ($2.95) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FAN. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Volution Group to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Volution Group to an add rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 201.20 ($2.63).

FAN opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $356.83 million and a PE ratio of 26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Volution Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 220 ($2.87).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.60%.

In other Volution Group news, insider Anthony J. Reading bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £7,350 ($9,604.08).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

