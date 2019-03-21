Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,508 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 52.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the third quarter worth $376,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 49.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the third quarter worth $8,674,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the third quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.43.

Shares of WCG stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.61. 2,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,933. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.32 and a fifty-two week high of $324.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

