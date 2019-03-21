Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,693 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Equinix by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,225,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,354,000 after purchasing an additional 112,196 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Equinix by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Equinix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,316,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,975,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $454.43. 5,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,803. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $335.29 and a 12-month high of $457.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($3.10). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.28. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.02, for a total value of $111,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.97, for a total transaction of $2,151,718.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,263 shares of company stock worth $11,593,833 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $454.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $467.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $477.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $481.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.08.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

