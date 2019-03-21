Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 329,955 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,037,000. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 1.2% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Electronic Arts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,464 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,061,892 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $489,417,000 after buying an additional 145,570 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,359 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,868,000 after buying an additional 302,980 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.10. 3,817,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,628,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $99,387.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,734.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 3,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,750 shares of company stock worth $5,685,520. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

