Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 1,452,176 Shares of Ford Motor (F)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998,521 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,452,176 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $15,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 186,611,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,726,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,203 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 194.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,573,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,807,000 after buying an additional 41,346,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after buying an additional 3,950,938 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,974,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,755,000 after buying an additional 2,169,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,006,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $321,352,000 after buying an additional 1,474,637 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $9.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.61. 356,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,411,976. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.04. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 2.29%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

