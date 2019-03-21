VMware, Inc. (VMW) Receives $179.45 Average PT from Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other VMware news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 21,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $3,768,911.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,675,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 30,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $4,417,344.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,644 shares of company stock worth $32,550,150 over the last 90 days. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in VMware by 41.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,939 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 18.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 1,162.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,608 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,184 shares in the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $2.54 on Friday, reaching $187.39. 13,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,863. VMware has a 1-year low of $117.61 and a 1-year high of $185.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. VMware had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

