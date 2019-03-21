Vivid Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Vivid Coin has a market capitalization of $100,604.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vivid Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00364810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.01652225 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00229538 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004877 BTC.

About Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 4,927,599 coins and its circulating supply is 4,714,392 coins. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

Vivid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

