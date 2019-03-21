Vistra Energy Corp (VST) is First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lowered its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. Vistra Energy comprises approximately 2.8% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,526,000 after purchasing an additional 325,097 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 15,839.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 43,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,280.00 and a beta of 0.60. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $27.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -2,500.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on VST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Macquarie set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

