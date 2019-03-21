Visa Inc (V) Stake Lifted by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $153.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $310.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $116.03 and a 52 week high of $156.82.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.99 price objective for the company. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.23.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $14,229,579.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,602 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,886.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total value of $11,339,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,531 shares of company stock valued at $28,797,949. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

