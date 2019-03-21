Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NFLT)

Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0847 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
NFLT remained flat at $$24.09 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,026. Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $24.83.
