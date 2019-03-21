Vertcoin Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00012566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinroom, Trade By Trade and Bleutrade. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $24.62 million and $1.49 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,029.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.38 or 0.03389790 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.01470946 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.45 or 0.03838899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.01329789 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00121050 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.01400450 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00324017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 48,700,147 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Bitsane, Coinroom, Upbit, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Bittylicious, Bittrex, YoBit, QBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

